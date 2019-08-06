Google will reveal new Stadia games in August 19 stream

Google has announced a new ‘Stadia Connect’ stream will take place on August 19th at 10pm PDT/7pm CEST.
According to the official YouTube stream page, the upcoming Stadia Connect is “all about the games.” Specifically, Google says it will reveal “brand-new titles” and go “behind-the-scenes with our partners.”
The inaugural Stadia Connect was held in June and revealed Stadia’s pricing, release window and launch games lineup. So far, more than 30 games have been confirmed for Stadia, including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Doom Eternal, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Destiny 2 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.
Stadia will launch in Canada sometime this November, at which time only the $169 CAD “Founder’s Edition” will be offered. This includes three months of the 4K-supported Stadia Pro, a Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra and more.
Google also held a Reddit AMA last month to answer various questions about the service. Most notably, the company stressed that its $11.99 CAD/month Stadia Pro subscription isn’t the “Netflix for games” like many have assumed.
Comments