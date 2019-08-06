Get unlimited home internet on any Telus plan, regardless of speed, for $15

Telus is bringing the benefits of unlimited to its home internet plans too.
The Vancouver-based telecommunications company announced that unlimited data would be available on all internet speed tiers.
In other words, home internet customers won’t need to worry about going over a monthly usage cap with Telus going forward.
In the past, Telus offered a variety of internet speed tiers with corresponding data caps. If you hit the maximum cap, Telus would charge you overage fees.
Now subscribers won’t have to worry about going over. Telus says new and renewing customers will have access to the new unlimited options across all speed tiers in B.C. and Alberta.
It’s worth noting that Telus includes the unlimited option on select internet plans for free on a two-year term. However, customers can add unlimited to any plan for $15 per month.
You can learn more about Telus’ new unlimited options on the company’s website here.
