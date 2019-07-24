Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August 2019

In August, Netflix Canada is set to get new shows and films like Dear White People: Volume 3, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron, Blade Runner 2049 and tons more.
August 1st
- Bad Teacher
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Catch and Release
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Jungle
- Kidnap
August 2nd
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- Basketball or Nothing — Netflix Film
- Dear White People: Volume 3 — Netflix Original
- Overlord
- Derry Girls — Netflix Original
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 — Netflix Original
August 4th
- Patriot Act with Hassan Minhaj: Volume 4 — Netflix Original
August 5th
- Enter the Anime — Netflix Original
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie
- No Good Nick: Part 2 — Netflix Family
August 7th
- About Time
- Apollo 13
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Being John Malkovich
- Blue Crush
- Friday Night Lights
- In Good Company
- Ray
- Take Me Home Tonight
- The Wizard
August 8th
- Dollar — Netflix Original
- The Naked Director — Netflix Original
- Wu Assassins — Netflix Original
August 9th
- Cable Girls: Season 4 — Netflix Original
- The Family — Netflix Original
- Glow: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- The InBESTigators — Netflix Original
- Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling — Netflix Family
- Sintonia — Netflix Original
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales — Netflix Family
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
August 10th
Bon Cop Bad Cop 2
August 12th
Dunkirk
August 13th
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — Netflix Original
August 15th
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Cannon Busters — Netflix Anime
- My Sister’s Keeper
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
August 16th
- 45 rpm — Netflix Original
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — Netflix Original
- Better Than Us — Netflix Original
- Diagnosis — Netflix Original
- Frontera verde — Netflix Original
- Instant Family
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus — Netflix Family
- The Little Switzerland — Netflix Film
- Mindhunter: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- Sextuplets — Netflix Film
- Super Monsters Back to School — Netflix Family
- Victim Number 8 — Netflix Original
August 20th
- Here Comes the Boom
- Simon Amstell: Set Free — Netflix Original
- The Sinner: Julian
August 21st
- American Factory — Netflix Original
- Hyperdrive — Netflix Original
August 22nd
- Love Alarm — Netflix Original
- How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
August 23rd
- El Pepe: Una vida superma: Netflix Original
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- Hero Mask: Part II — Netflix Anime
August 26th
- Blade Runner 2049
August 27th
- Million Pound Menu: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 — Netflix Family
August 29th
- Falling Inn Love — Netflix Film
- Kardec — Netflix Film
August 30th
- The A-List — Netflix Original
- Carole & Tuesday — Netflix Anime
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance — Netflix Original
- Droppin’ Cash: season 2 — Netflix Original
- The Glass Castle
- La Grande Classe — Netflix Film
- Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 — Netflix Film
- Styling Hollywood — Netflix Original
- Un bandido honrado — Netflix Original
- Vis a Vis: Season 3 — Netflix Original
August 31st
- Flatliners
Last Chance
- Back to the Future (08/01/2019)
- Back to the Future Part II (08/01/2019)
- Back to the Future Part III (08/01/2019)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (08/01/2019)
- Schindler’s List (08/01/2019)
- Shrek (08/01/2019)
- Snow White & the Huntsman (08/01/2019)
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War (08/01/2019)
- The Lego Batman Movie (08/01/2019)
- The Only Way Is Essex: Season 18 (08/01/2019)
- The Only Way Is Essex: Season 19 (08/01/2019)
- Jaws (08/06/2019)
- Jaws 2 (08/06/2019)
- Jaws 3 (08/06/2019)
- Jaws: The Revenge (08/06/2019)
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (08/06/2019)
- Baywatch (08/09/2019)
