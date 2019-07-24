Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August 2019

Jul 24, 2019

11:11 AM EDT

0 comments

In August, Netflix Canada is set to get new shows and films like Dear White People: Volume 3, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron, Blade Runner 2049 and tons more.

August 1st

  • Bad Teacher
  • Battle: Los Angeles
  • Catch and Release
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
  • Jungle
  • Kidnap

August 2nd

  • Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 — Netflix Family 
  • Basketball or Nothing — Netflix Film
  • Dear White People: Volume 3 — Netflix Original
  • Overlord
  • Derry Girls — Netflix Original
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 — Netflix Original

August 4th

  • Patriot Act with Hassan Minhaj: Volume 4 — Netflix Original

August 5th

  • Enter the Anime — Netflix Original
  • The LEGO Ninjago Movie
  • No Good Nick: Part 2 — Netflix Family 

August 7th

  • About Time
  • Apollo 13
  • Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron
  • Being John Malkovich
  • Blue Crush
  • Friday Night Lights
  • In Good Company
  • Ray
  • Take Me Home Tonight
  • The Wizard

August 8th

  • Dollar — Netflix Original 
  • The Naked Director — Netflix Original 
  • Wu Assassins — Netflix Original 

August 9th

  • Cable Girls: Season 4 — Netflix Original 
  • The Family — Netflix Original 
  • Glow: Season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • The InBESTigators — Netflix Original 
  • Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling — Netflix Family 
  • Sintonia — Netflix Original 
  • Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales — Netflix Family 
  • Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

August 10th

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2

August 12th

Dunkirk

August 13th

  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — Netflix Original 

August 15th

  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • Cannon Busters — Netflix Anime 
  • My Sister’s Keeper
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

August 16th

  • 45 rpm — Netflix Original 
  • Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — Netflix Original 
  • Better Than Us — Netflix Original 
  • Diagnosis — Netflix Original 
  • Frontera verde — Netflix Original 
  • Instant Family
  • Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus — Netflix Family 
  • The Little Switzerland — Netflix Film 
  • Mindhunter: Season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • Sextuplets — Netflix Film 
  • Super Monsters Back to School — Netflix Family 
  • Victim Number 8 — Netflix Original 

August 20th

  • Here Comes the Boom
  • Simon Amstell: Set Free — Netflix Original 
  • The Sinner: Julian

August 21st

  • American Factory — Netflix Original 
  • Hyperdrive — Netflix Original 

August 22nd

  • Love Alarm — Netflix Original 
  • How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

August 23rd

  • El Pepe: Una vida superma: Netflix Original 
  • The Girl with All the Gifts
  • Hero Mask: Part II — Netflix Anime 

August 26th

  • Blade Runner 2049

August 27th

  • Million Pound Menu: Season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 — Netflix Family 

August 29th

  • Falling Inn Love — Netflix Film
  • Kardec — Netflix Film 

August 30th

  • The A-List — Netflix Original 
  • Carole & Tuesday — Netflix Anime 
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance — Netflix Original 
  • Droppin’ Cash: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • The Glass Castle
  • La Grande Classe — Netflix Film 
  • Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 — Netflix Film 
  • Styling Hollywood — Netflix Original 
  • Un bandido honrado — Netflix Original
  • Vis a Vis: Season 3 — Netflix Original 

August 31st

  • Flatliners

Last Chance

  • Back to the Future (08/01/2019)
  • Back to the Future Part II (08/01/2019)
  • Back to the Future Part III (08/01/2019)
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial  (08/01/2019)
  • Schindler’s List (08/01/2019)
  • Shrek (08/01/2019)
  • Snow White & the Huntsman (08/01/2019)
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War (08/01/2019)
  • The Lego Batman Movie (08/01/2019)
  • The Only Way Is Essex: Season 18 (08/01/2019)
  • The Only Way Is Essex: Season 19 (08/01/2019)
  • Jaws (08/06/2019)
  • Jaws 2 (08/06/2019)
  • Jaws 3 (08/06/2019)
  • Jaws: The Revenge (08/06/2019)
  • Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (08/06/2019)
  • Baywatch (08/09/2019)

 

Related Articles

News

Jul 22, 2019

3:47 PM EDT

Black Mirror creator proposes remastering old episodes into VR

Resources

Jun 19, 2019

11:11 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in July 2019

Resources

Apr 29, 2019

9:08 PM EDT

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in May

Business

Jul 17, 2019

6:15 PM EDT

Netflix tops 150 million paid subscribers, but growing slower than expected

Comments