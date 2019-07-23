Nintendo responds to rampant Switch ‘Joy-con drift’ issue

While the Nintendo Switch has suffered from Joy-con connectivity-related problems since the console’s launch back in 2017, a furor of reports surrounding the issue has recently erupted.
To be clear, it remains unknown exactly how many Switch owners have encountered problems with their Joy-cons. This hasn’t stopped law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (CS&D) from filing a class-action lawsuit concerning the hardware issue.
“Joysticks on Joy-con controllers are defective, leading users to experience drift issues,” reads the lawsuit. It then goes on to state that the controllers “register movement when the joystick is not being controlled by the user.”
In response to players’ complaints surrounding the Switch Joy-con drifting issues, Nintendo has advised users to navigate to its customer support portal.
“At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we are continuously making improvements to them,” said a Nintendo representative in a recent statement to Kotaku when asked about the Switch’s Joy-con problems.
“We are aware of recent reports that some Joy-con controllers are not responding correctly. We want our consumers to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage them to visit http://support.nintendo.com so we can help.”
It’s unclear if Nintendo is planning a hardware fix for the problem with future versions of its Joy-con controllers. The Japanese gaming giant now has a prominently placed link on its website that navigates directly to a Joy-con support repair page.
An easily accessible repair program page is undeniably a good thing, but there are reports that some Switch users are still experiencing issues after receiving repaired gamepads back from Nintendo.
Nintendo recently announced the Switch Lite, a smaller, $260 CAD version of the standard console that doesn’t feature the ability to connect to a television.
Via: Kotaku
