Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan communities get funding to improve broadband services

Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan announced funding of $129,525 to bring high-speed internet access to rural communities of Little River and East Ferry in Nova Scotia.
At the same time in Saskatchewan, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, on behalf of Jordan, announced funding of $11.2 million for FlexNetworks to bring high-speed internet access to 21 rural communities in the province.
Saskatchewan communities that will get high-speed broadband services include: Amazon, Arlington Beach, Bradwell, Colesdale Park, Etters Beach, Glen Harbour, Island View, Kannata Valley, Mohr’s Beach, North Colesdale Park, Pelican Pointe, Renown, Shields, Simpson, Sorenson’s Beach, Spring Bay, Thode, Uhl’s Bay, Venn, Waterpark Estates and Zelma
FlexNetworks also intends to contribute $3.7 million towards the $11.2 million to total $14.9 million.
Both Goodale’s and Jordan’s funding announcement comes from the top-up to the Connect to Innovate program that was announced in Budget 2019.
Similar announcements were made for the Eastern Ontario Regional Network’s mobile broadband project, and for La Glace and Valhalla Centre both in Alberta.
Connecting these communities is part of Jordan’s Connectivity Strategy, which includes connecting 100 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2030.
