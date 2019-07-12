Samsung Note 10 to start at €999, Note 10+ at €1,149 in Europe: report

The cyclopean-like Note 10 and Note 10+ will start at €999 and €1,149 in Europe, according to WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt.
Quandt shared the tidbit of information in a tweet (seen below) he sent out on Thursday evening. Converted to Canadian dollars, Quandt’s tweet suggests the Note 10 and Note 10+ could cost as much as $1460 and $1680 when they make their way to Canada, though as Quandt himself notes, pricing may vary depending on the market in question and other factors.
That said, Quandt’s tweet gives us an idea of what to expect when the Note 10 and Note 10+ launch next month. Moreover, if there’s a silver lining to the price, it’s that he says both phones will ship with 256GB of internal storage base.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10 Plus start at 256GB in Europe, priced at 999 / 1149 Euro respectively. (Disclaimer: based on what retailers are saying, may change depending on markets and other factors) https://t.co/XM5kCHiB4c
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 12, 2019
For comparison: in Canada, Samsung priced the S10 and S10+ $1,260 and $1,420 at launch.
With Samsung’s next Unpacked event scheduled for August 7th, we’ll have a better idea of how much the Note 10 will cost in Canada in short order.
Source: Roland Quandt, WinFuture (German)
