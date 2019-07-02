Huawei’s founder isn’t concerned about changes in U.S. policy towards the company

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said that the recent change in U.S. policy on his company does not have “much impact” on its business worldwide.
In a statement to the Financial Times, Ren welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump decision to relax the ban on Huawei but downplayed its significance.
“President Trump’s statements are good for American companies. Huawei is also willing to continue to buy products from American companies,” says Ren. “But we don’t see much impact on what we are currently doing. We will still focus on doing our own job right.”
Trump’s announcement at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan surprised many in Beijing and Washington. It came as part of a truce in the on-going trade war between the two superpowers.
Prior to Trump’s announcement, Ren said that Huawei “has become more united than ever under external pressure.” He suggested that Huawei needs to be self-reliant in the era of American hostility, according to FT.
“We are very confident in our ability to use components made in China and other countries,” Ren said in an interview with FT after the initial U.S. ban.
Source: Financial Times
