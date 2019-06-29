U.S. companies can now resume business with Huawei, says Trump

After having an earlier meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, U.S President Donald Trump confirmed during a press conference that Huawei is now allowed to resume business and buy parts from U.S. companies.
“We discussed a lot of things. We discussed Huawei. One thing I will allow is that a lot of people are surprised that we sell to Huawei a tremendous amount of products that go to various products,” said Trump. “And I said that is okay. We are going to continue selling those products.
“These are not things easy to make… our companies were very upset, but we are allowing them. So if it is not a national security issue, we are allowing them to sell,” said Trump.
Trump did not confirm whether Huawei is allowed to operate in the United States.
Trump says he and Xi did not discuss the case with Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is currently on bail pending U.S. extradition in Vancouver, Canada.
Along with the change on Huawei, Trump agreed to put off additional tariffs on Chinese goods indefinitely, and said Xi has agreed to start purchasing large amounts of U.S. farm products.
When asked about the lifted restriction on the Chinese telecom giant, Wang Xiaolong, Director General of the Department of International Economic Affairs of China, said he is not involved with the negotiation and is not aware of the situation.
“We will welcome it if they can do what they have said. Huawei is a private company and its technology is at pioneering position,” said Wang.
Trump also said that the U.S. would soon hold meetings about how to deal with Huawei.
Source: WSJ
