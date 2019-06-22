Public Mobile offering 8GB of data at $40 for six months for a limited time

For a limited time, Public Mobile is offering $10 off its 8GB plan for six months.
The deal goes live on June 22nd, 2019 and runs until June 23rd at 11:59pm ET. During that time, when you activate in-store or online, you can sign up for the $50 8GB plan but only pay $40 per month for the first six months.
Along with the 8GB of data at 3G speed, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. talk, unlimited international text and picture messaging, voicemail and call display.
Plus, if you sign up for Public Mobile’s AutoPay, you get a 500MB data bonus, bringing you up to 8.5GB total.
To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need a SIM card. You can order one online or get one at participating retailers. Then, activate in-store or online (you can do an online activation here). Follow the steps for online activation. At step three, you’ll need to select your plan. Here, you’ll want to pick the “Limited time: $50 8GB plan for $40 for first 6 months” plan. Then, complete the rest of the activation steps.
It’s worth noting that this discount only works for the $50 8GB plan, you can’t get it by creating your own plan — even if its the same as the $50 pre-made plan. Additionally, the $10 discount applies to months one through six. On the seventh month, you’ll pay $50.
It’s also worth noting that if you change your plan or if your account falls into a suspended or inactive state while on the promotion, you’ll no longer be eligible for the plan.
You can learn more about the deal and how to activate over on Public Mobile’s website.
