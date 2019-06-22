Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from June 15th to June 21st, 2019.
Samsung
A new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may feature a three-stop variable aperture. A single lens would feature f/1.5, f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures.
The Galaxy Note 10 is to feature ‘Sound on Display’ technology that’ll allow it to produce sound without an earpiece speaker. The feature would turn the body of the phone into a diaphragm enabling it to vibrate and make sounds when someone places their ear against it.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to launch on August 7th, according to the latest release date leaks.
Reportedly, Samsung will unveil the device at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
New leak indicates that the Pixel 4 will sport a display size between 5.6-inches and 5.8-inches, alongside roughly the following measurements: 147.0 x 68.9 x 8.2mm (9.3 if you include the camera bump.)
The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, is to feature a screen size between 6.2 inches and 6.4 inches and roughly 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm ( again, 9.3 if you include the camera bump) measurements.
Asus
The Asus ROG Phone II to reportedly launch on July 23rd. Additionally, the phone is to cost 4,399 RMB ($853.54 CAD).
Apple
Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup is already leaking online. Two out of the three handsets will reportedly sport 5G connectivity. Apple could launch a 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED display handsets with 5G and a 6.1-inch lower-end OLED screen with 4G LTE instead of 5G.
