Pokémon Go++ players are going to have to find a new way to spoof Niantic’s Pokémon Go now that the developer has sued the makers of the ‘++’ version.
Global++ is the maker of Pokémon Go++, which is a spoof (or hacked) version of Niantic’s popular AR game. The developer has also made hacked versions of Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress.
The ++ versions of the games give players a joystick so they can play without walking and other tools that many people consider cheating.
Niantic’s lawsuit claims that “Among other things, defendants’ schemes undermine the integrity of the gaming experience for legitimate players, diminishing enthusiasm for Niantic’s games and, in some cases, driving players away from Niantic’s games altogether. Defendants’ schemes therefore damage Niantic’s reputation and goodwill and interfere with Niantic’s business.”
Since the lawsuit Global++ has shut down its Discord channel, website and apps.
Source: PokémonGoHub
