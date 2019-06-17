LG G7 ThinQ owners in Canada, it’s time to rejoice because the wait for Android 9 Pie is just about over.
Unlocked G7 ThinQ devices have started to receive their Android 9 Pie update, according to XDA Developers.
Additionally, Telus recently added the G7 ThinQ to its software update schedule. The schedule now indicates that G7 ThinQ devices locked to Telus will get the 9 Pie update on June 19th. Rogers’ update schedule still says that it’s coming soon.
However, with it coming to unlocked and Telus devices, likely, Rogers and Bell customers will not have to wait much longer.
The update also includes May’s security updates.
Source: XDA Developers, Telus
