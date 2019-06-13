Bell launches $75 for 10GB unlimited data promo plans to match Rogers

Canada’s new unlimited data future has arrived. Not long after Rogers made its new Infinite unlimited data plans available, Bell has launched its own, simply called Bell Unlimited.
Just like Rogers Infinite, Bell’s plans start at $75 per month for 10GB of full-speed data, along with unlimited Canada-wide calling, texting, and picture and video messaging. Additionally, Bell Unlimited plans include call display and voicemail — the service provides users with 25 five-minute voice messages — as well as call waiting and conference calling.
Also, like the Rogers Infinite plans, Bell Unlimited throttles speed to 256Kbps once a user has passed their monthly cap. In other words, if you have the 10GB plan, once you’ve used your 10GB of 4G LTE data, you can continue to use data at limited 3G speed until the end of your cycle.
For reference, 3G data speed typically ranges from 144Kbps up to 400Kbps or more with some newer technologies.
At the bring your own device (BYOD) tier, Bell offers $95 20GB and $125 50GB plans. Additionally, the plans are available on Premium tier for an extra $20 per month — the $75 10GB plan becomes $95 10GB.
You can also get these plans on Premium Plus for $30 more per month — $75 10GB becomes $105 10GB — and Premium Ultra for $40 more per month — $115 for 10GB. The other levels of the plan increase accordingly.
To put this in perspective, the base Premium Ultra plan is $125 for 3GB of data with a 3GB bonus for 6GB total, along with unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting. So, for $10 less per month, you get 10GB of data and no data overage fees.
It’s worth noting that at the top of Bell’s website for its Unlimited plans, it says the offer ends on June 30th, 2019. Rogers’ Infinite plans, however, are not limited time offers.
Telus’ new plans are also limited time, available until July 2nd, 2019.
You can learn more about Bell’s plans here.
