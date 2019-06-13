AT&T cancels Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders

With no revised release date in sight, U.S. carrier AT&T has cancelled Galaxy Fold pre-orders.
In an email obtained Tom’s Guide, AT&T writes, “Samsung delayed the release of the phone, which means we can’t ship your phone.” The carrier goes on to state it will refund customers, as well as send them a $100 gift card. Late last month, Best Buy also cancelled pre-orders of the Fold.
All of which to say, it looks like it will take Samsung additional time to address the durability issues that cropped up ahead of the phone’s initial launch, throwing any potential Canadian release date further into the future. In recent weeks, the company had said it planned to announce a revised launch date “in the coming weeks.”
Earlier this month, a report out of Korea said Samsung planned to launch the Fold in July. The firm will reportedly hold a press conference in which it will detail what went wrong with the device.
Source: Tom’s Guide Via: 9to5Google
