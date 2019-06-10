Ubisoft Motion Pictures reveals Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet Apple TV+ series

During Ubisoft’s E3 2019 presentation the French gaming giant revealed Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a television show set to release for Apple’s upcoming Apple TV+ premium platform.
The series comes from Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney, and stars the latter actor as the creative director of a fictional video game studio.
Thanks to @RMcElhenney for joining us on stage at #UbiE3!
Learn more about Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet >> https://t.co/0i4P8EO3Hp ||
— #UbiE3 (@Ubisoft) June 10, 2019
McElhenney is most well known for his role in Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The series seems to poke fun at the overall video game industry.
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is the first live-action comedy series from Ubisoft Motion Pictures.
Comments