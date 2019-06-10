News
Ubisoft Motion Pictures reveals Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet Apple TV+ series

Jun 10, 2019

4:42 PM EDT

During Ubisoft’s E3 2019 presentation the French gaming giant revealed Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a television show set to release for Apple’s upcoming Apple TV+ premium platform.

The series comes from Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney, and stars the latter actor as the creative director of a fictional video game studio.

McElhenney is most well known for his role in Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The series seems to poke fun at the overall video game industry.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is the first live-action comedy series from Ubisoft Motion Pictures.

