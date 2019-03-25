Apple has announced ‘Apple TV+,’ the tech giant’s often-rumoured original video content streaming platform.
The Cupertino-based company has promised television shows and movies from big names like Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, J.J Abrams, Oprah Winfrey, M. Night Shyamalan, Spike Lee and more.
The service will also feature actors such as Rupert Grint, Jennifer Aniston, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Garner, Tituss Burgess, Chris Evans, Kristen Bell, Ewan McGregor, Brie Larson, Jason Sudeikis, Jason Momoa, Ben Stiller and even Peanuts‘ Snoopy.
Here’s a list of Apple original content
Below are the series that were announced at Apple’s ‘show time’ event.
- The Morning Show: Comedy/Drama, 2 seasons with 20 episodes — Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell
- See: Drama, 1 season with 8 episodes — Alfre Woodward and Jason Momoa
- Little America: Anthology/Drama, 1 season — Kumail Nanjiani
- Helpsters — Cody and Big Bird
- Toxic Labor — Oprah
- Little Voice: Romantic/Comedy-drama, 1 season with 10 episodes — J.J. Abrams, Sarah Bareilles
Here are some of the other series coming to Apple TV+
- Amazing Stories: Anthology/Drama, 1 season with 10 episodes — Steven Spielberg
- Are You Sleeping: Thriller/Drama, 1 season with 10 episodes — Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul and Reese Witherspoon
- Calls: Thriller/Drama, 1 season with 10 episodes — Timothée Hochet
- Central Park: Animated musical comedy, 2 seasons with 26 episodes — Loren Bouchard
- Defending Jacob: Drama miniseries, 8 episodes — Chris Evans, Mark Bomback and Morten Tyldum
- Dickinson: Comedy, 1 season — Hailee Steinfeld and Alena Smith
- For All Mankind: Science Fiction/Drama, 1 season — Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi
- Foundation: Science Fiction, 1 season with 10 episodes — David S. Goyer, based on Isaac Asimov novels
- Home: Docuseries, 1 season with 10 episodes — Matt Tynauer
- Magic Hour: Mystery Drama, 1 season with 10 episodes — Dana Fox
- Pachinko: Drama, 1 season with 8 episodes — Min Jin Lee
