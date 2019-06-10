Google’s new ‘Life in images’ feature is a visual way to learn about people

Google often adds new tools and features to Search to improve how users can find information. Most recently, the company added a new ‘Life in images’ feature that lets you browse through essential moments in celebrities’ lives on mobile.
The feature works similarly to Twitter Moments but takes users through crucial moments in the life of the person they’re researching. Additionally, it shares biographical information and facts about people.
For example, a ‘Life in images’ for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shares information about his net worth, birth, and how Amazon got started.
Like Moments, the feature emphasizes media like photos and videos. It also provides links to websites where it pulls the information from.
Additionally, users can share ‘Life in images’ with friends. At the end of each one is a list of similar big names — for example, at the end of the Bezos ‘Life in images’ Google suggests people also look at Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Mark Zuckerberg.
It also shows a section for ‘Featured Stories’ and lists other big names that are trending. So far, I’ve seen ‘Life in images’ for Ariana Grande, Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kanye West and others.
Finally, the feature has a ‘Feedback’ section that links users to a page where they can report incorrect information.
Overall, it’s a more visual way to learn about people. I could see it being a popular addition to Google’s smart displays.
However, at the time of writing, it only worked on mobile. In my tests, it worked on iOS and Android, but I had to use Google Chrome to find the feature on Android. However, if you click on the share link on desktop, the feature still works. You can check out the Jeff Bezos one here.
