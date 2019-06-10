HonkMobile creates virtual parking meters that work with Apple Pay

Digital parking payment solution HonkMobile has launched a new virtual parking meter called HonkTAP.
The feature uses NFC and Apple Pay to let drivers pay for their parking with their phones after tapping on an NFC tag near their parking spot. The easiest way to think about the app is as a virtual parking meter.
You can watch a video demonstrating the app at this link.
Having small NFC tags on signs eliminates the need for sizeable traditional parking meters, which can cost thousands of dollars.
Older iPhones that can’t use NFC can scan a QR code instead to get the same experience.
You won’t even need to download an app to make this work. Simply tap or scan the sign. Then a popup will appear for you to add your licence plate number and length of stay, then you can pay with ApplePay as you’re walking away.
If you want to view your purchase history or any other features, then you’ll have to download the Honk app.
HonkMobile is rolling out 10,000 of these signs throughout the summer and Honk is installing them in 20 cities across the U.S. and Canada.
In Canada, the signs are going to be in Vancouver, the greater Toronto area, London, Edmonton, Kingston, Niagara Falls and the following municipalities in Ontario: Oakville, Oshawa, Wasaga Beach and St Catharines.
