Timed Apple-exclusive ‘Sky: Children of the Light’ launches on July 11

Sky: Children of the Light, the latest game from thatgamecompany, the studio behind indie gem Journey, will launch on July 11th.
When it arrives partway through next month, Sky will be free-to-play and exclusive to iOS devices. Canadians can pre-order the game starting this week via the App Store. The studio says it will add additional content, including seasonal events, to the title post-launch.
Sky was first announced back in 2017 as an Apple TV 4K showcase. At launch, however, the game will be exclusive to the iPhone and iPad. At a later date, thatgamecompany says it will release Sky on tvOS, Android, macOS, PC and consoles.
Like Journey before it, Sky will focus on exploration, traversal and puzzle-solving. Players can work their way through the game with up to seven other individuals.
Source: Twitter
