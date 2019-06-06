Here’s what will happen to your iTunes library when macOS Catalina arrives

One of the more surprising announcements from WWDC 2019 was Apple’s decision to kill iTunes and replace the service with three distinct apps for music, TV and podcasts.
Whether you’re a fan of the decision or not — and for the record, I think splitting the app into three platforms doesn’t solve the underlying issue — if you’ve got an extensive iTunes collection, you’re probably wondering what’s going to happen.
Thankfully, Apple posted a detailed explainer on what iTunes users can expect when macOS Catalina arrives to deal the final blow to the app. Below, you’ll find the list of changes you can expect:
- Music that you’ve imported or purchased will be in the new Apple Music app.
- Music playlists and smart playlists that you’ve created in iTunes will be in the new Apple Music app.
- The iTunes Store will still be available to buy music on Mac, iOS, PC, and Apple TV.
- iTunes Gift Cards and iTunes credits will be maintained and can be used with the new apps and the App Store.
- iPhone, iPad, and iPod backing up, restoring, and syncing will move to Finder.
- Movies and TV shows that you purchased or rented from iTunes will be in the new Apple TV app.
- Use the Apple TV app for Mac for future movie and TV purchases or rentals.
- Podcasts that you subscribed to or added to iTunes will now be in the new Apple Podcasts app.
- Audiobooks that you purchased from iTunes will now be in the updated Apple Books app.
- Use the Apple Books app for Mac for future audiobook purchases.
Ultimately, it seems like the process will be relatively streamlined for users. Your media collection will automatically transition into the new Apple Music, TV and Podcasts apps.
iTunes will stick around as well, but only as a store within the Apple Music app. Buying movies and TV shows will move to the Apple TV app, and audiobooks to the Apple Books app.
To learn more about the changes coming to iTunes in Catalina, check out Apple’s post here.
Source: Apple
Comments