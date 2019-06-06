Walmart Canada discounts recent game releases and pre-orders for E3

Walmart Canada is holding a major gaming event sale to coincide with the Electronics Entertainment Expo, which begins next week.
Like Best Buy Canada, Walmart is primarily offering discounts on pre-orders for games that will make an appearance at E3, but a few titles that will not be at the show are also discounted.
Here are some of Walmart’s most notable offers:
Note that some sale prices might not display until you add the game to your cart.
- Death Stranding (PS4) — $59.96 (regularly $79.96) [pre-order, releases November 8th, 2019]
- Devil May Cry 5 (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.96 (regularly $79.96)
- The Divison 2 (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) — $64.96 (regularly $79.96) [pre-order, releases July 26th, 2019]
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4/Xbox One) — $59.96 (regularly $79.96) [pre-order, releases October 4th, 2019]
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Nintendo Switch) — $64.96 (regularly $79.96) [pre-order, releases July 19th, 2019]
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch) — $49.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield (Nintendo Switch) — $64.96 (regularly $79.96) [pre-order, releases November 15th, 2019]
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4/Xbox One) — $59.96 (regularly $79.96) [pre-order, releases November 15th, 2019]
It’s worth noting that many of those games only released within the last few months or even weeks, like Mortal Kombat 11, Rage 2, Devil May Cry 5 and Sekiro. Moreover, Death Stranding is a PlayStation 4 exclusive, which makes its inclusion in this deal noteworthy since Sony won’t even be at E3.
Speaking of Sony, it’s worth noting that in addition to its own gaming sales, Walmart is offering a variety of discounted PlayStation products as part of Sony’s ‘Days of Play’ promotion. More information on those offers — which include savings on PlayStation 4 consoles, PlayStation VR and many games — can be found here.
