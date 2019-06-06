News
Walmart Canada discounts recent game releases and pre-orders for E3

E3 has brought even more gaming deals to Canada

Walmart Canada is holding a major gaming event sale to coincide with the Electronics Entertainment Expo, which begins next week.

Like Best Buy Canada, Walmart is primarily offering discounts on pre-orders for games that will make an appearance at E3, but a few titles that will not be at the show are also discounted.

Here are some of Walmart’s most notable offers:

Note that some sale prices might not display until you add the game to your cart.

It’s worth noting that many of those games only released within the last few months or even weeks, like Mortal Kombat 11, Rage 2, Devil May Cry 5 and Sekiro. Moreover, Death Stranding is a PlayStation 4 exclusive, which makes its inclusion in this deal noteworthy since Sony won’t even be at E3.

Speaking of Sony, it’s worth noting that in addition to its own gaming sales, Walmart is offering a variety of discounted PlayStation products as part of Sony’s ‘Days of Play’ promotion. More information on those offers — which include savings on PlayStation 4 consoles, PlayStation VR and many games — can be found here.

Source: Walmart Canada

