Here’s the availability for iPadOS, iOS 13, tvOS 13, watchOS 6 and macOS betas

Today at 2019’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced the latest versions of macOS, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and watchOS. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant also shared when you’ll be able to update each of your operating systems.
iOS 13 will be available to Apple Developer Program members starting today. The public beta for iOS 13 launches later this month at beta.apple.com. Officially, it will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone 6s and later.
Similar to iOS 13, the new iPadOS Apple Developer Program is available for members starting now. The public beta program will be available this month at beta.apple.com. iPadOS will be available in the fall and is compatible with the iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.
watchOS 6 is available for members of the Apple Developer Program starting today. The final version of the software update officially launches this fall and is compatible starting with the Apple Watch Series 1 paired with the iPhone 6s running iOS 13.
Lastly, macOS Catalina will be available this fall as a free software update for all mid-2012 Macs or later. The developer preview program is available for members starting today with the public beta launching later this month.
It’s worth noting that Apple’s press releases state that the public betas will launch “later this month,” but on stage Apple’s CEO Tim Cook mentioned they are set to release in July. As a result, it’s possible that some if not all these public betas will launch next month.
Comments