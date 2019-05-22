LG and University of Toronto expand AI research partnership

LG is expanding its artificial intelligence research investment in the University of Toronto (U of T) to focus on business-to-business applications.
Some of these applications including solutions in supply chain optimization and manufacturing, according to LG.
“The extensive joint research with LG will secure research capacity, nurture top artificial intelligence experts and add practical values to the research done on campus,” said Christopher Yip, U of T of associate vice-president of international partnerships, at the Collision tech conference in Toronto.
The partnership will help LG become more competitive in the ever-growing AI space. Meanwhile, U of T will benefit by providing research opportunities for students at the master’s, PhD and post-doctoral levels
“This [collaboration] is ideal from the university’s perspective,” said U of T professor Chi-Guhn Lee, department of mechanical and industrial engineering, at Collision. “LG is not only interested in emphasizing the value of the technology from their own perspective, but they are also open to research and they are [investing] additional resources to fill in the gap between reality and the laboratory.”
“This will ultimately improve the experiences of end users, customers, and companies alike.”
LG first formed its multi-million dollar deal with U of T regarding AI back in August 2018. It’s unclear exactly how much money went into this recent extension of the arrangement.
Source: U of T
