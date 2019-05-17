Best Buy Canada is currently offering up to $40 off several high-profile games that have released over the past several months.
Some of the most notable deals include:
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.98 CAD (regularly $79.99)
- Dark Souls Remastered (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $19.99 (regularly $34.99)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Firewall: Zero Hour Aim Controller Bundle for PlayStation VR (PlayStation 4) — $69.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Kingdom Hearts III (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NieR Automata: Game of the Yorha Edition (PlayStation 4) —
- PlayStation Classic — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Nintendo Switch) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Most of these deals are valid until May 23rd in-store and on Best Buy.ca, with the exception of Black Ops 4 (ends May 20th) and Kingdom Hearts III (ends May 30th).
Best Buy’s full list of gaming offers can be found here.
