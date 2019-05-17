News
Best Buy offering $30 to $40 off games like Pokémon: Let’s Go and Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon: Let's Go typically only goes down in price by $10 or $15

May 17, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada is currently offering up to $40 off several high-profile games that have released over the past several months.

Some of the most notable deals include:

Most of these deals are valid until May 23rd in-store and on Best Buy.ca, with the exception of Black Ops 4 (ends May 20th) and Kingdom Hearts III (ends May 30th).

Best Buy’s full list of gaming offers can be found here.

