Microsoft updates Outlook for Android with new Teams feature

May 17, 2019

6:03 PM EDT

Outlook on Android

Microsoft Outlook for Android has been updated with a new feature for Microsoft Teams that aims to help users efficiently plan events.

Users will now be able to add their Teams meeting to an event in the Outlook app. Organizations that use Teams can add a Teams meeting to their event. This new feature makes it easier to connect directly from an invitation.

The update also comes with regular performance improvements and bug fixes.

The Microsoft Outlook for Android app can be found in the Google Play Store.

Via: MSPoweruser 

