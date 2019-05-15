U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a “national emergency” over technology threats against America, CNBC reports.
“The President has made it clear that this Administration will do what it takes to keep America safe and prosperous, and to protect America from foreign adversaries who are actively and increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in information and communications technology infrastructure and services in the United States,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote in a statement.
This is breaking news and more will be added, but CNBC reports that Trump has signed the executive order that was reported on earlier.
The executive order essentially would ban any business with Huawei, the Shenzhen-based company that has been under scrutiny by the country for using backdoor tactics in its technology to spy on citizens.
Reuters reported that this order has been in the works for over a year now and that it has repeatedly been delayed. The signing of the order comes at a time when China and the U.S. face tense trade relations.
The order would invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a law that grants the president the authority to regulate any commerce that could pose a national security threat to the U.S.
Source: CNBC
Comments