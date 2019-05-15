Google bringing Pay privacy options back to settings after update hid them

After users stumbled a hidden list of privacy settings for Google Pay, the search giant says it’s working to make the options more visible.
Earlier this week, a Reddit user posted links to two Google Pay settings pages, one with privacy control options and one without. The one without is the default settings page.
The privacy settings are as follows:
- Allow Google Payment Corporation to share third-party creditworthiness information about you with other companies owned and controlled by Google LLC for their everyday business purposes.
- Allow your personal information to be used by other companies owned and controlled by Google LLC to market to you. Opting out here does not impact whether other companies owned and controlled by Google LLC can market to you based on information you provide to them outside of Google Payment Corporation.
- Allow Google LLC or its affiliates to inform a third party merchant, whose site or app you visit, whether you have a Google Payments account that can be used for payment to that merchant. Opting out may impact your ability to use Google Payments to transact with certain third party merchants.
Google Pay enables these preferences by default but also doesn’t surface them in the standard Pay settings page. In other words, users aren’t even made aware of options they may want to opt out of.
Google told BleepingComputer in a statement that the differing settings pages were due to a software update and the company is working to make the privacy options “always visible on pay.google.com.”
Source: Reddit Via: 9to5Google, BleepingComputer
