Android 9 Pie is now on 10.4 percent of Android phones

Google has revealed that users are adopting Android 9 Pie much faster than the previous version of Android.
In the same time it took Android Oreo to reach 4.5 percent of Android handsets, users have installed Pie on 10.4 percent of devices, according to Android Central.
It’s nice to see that Google is finally sharing its Android distribution statistics again, given that it’s been quiet since October of last year.
The company is still in the process of updating the Distribution Dashboard, but Android Central says that Google will eventually do it. The publication also reports that Google is looking to provide more context along with its distribution stats in the future.
Source: Android Central
