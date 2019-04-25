Tesla is raising the price of its Full Self-Driving feature on May 1, 2019

Tesla is raising prices on its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature ahead of its rumoured release this year.
According to a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the cost of FSD will go up by $1,000 USD (about $1,349 CAD) after May 1st, 2019.
Currently, when you buy a Tesla vehicle, you’ll get Autopilot included, which enables the vehicle to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane.
There’s also an option to purchase FSD capability, which includes ‘Navigate on Autopilot’ for highway driving, ‘Autopark’ for parking and ‘Summon,’ which lets your Tesla find you in a parking lot. If you add it at time of purchase, you’ll pay $6,600 CAD. Alternatively, you can add it after delivery for $9,200.
While the FSD package does include some features now, Musk has said automatic driving on city streets and the ability to recognize traffic lights and stop signs will come by the end of the year, enabling full SAE Level 5 autonomy — the highest level of autonomy there is.
We will delay $1k full self-driving option price increase until May 10 for those unable to order by May 1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2019
Further, Musk said that customers who can’t order by May 1st would have until May 10th to order before the price increase hits them. Specifically, this affects customers like those in the U.K., who won’t get a Model 3 order page until May 1st or 2nd, according to Musk.
In other words, Canadians have until May 1st to get the FSD package before the price change comes in. Based on the U.S. price increase, Canadians will likely end up paying $7,950 CAD for FSD at time of purchase, or $10,550 after delivery.
We’ve reached out to Tesla Canada for more details about the upcoming price increase and will update this article accordingly.
Source: Twitter
