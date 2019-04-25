Nvidia may be developing a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet device

Recently discovered code in Nvidia’s Shield Experience software suggests that the company is potentially working on some sort of 2-in-1 laptop and tablet device.
First spotted by XDA-Developers, the code points to new software that can switch between three UI modes — desktop, tablet and dynamic. The first two modes are self-explanatory, but the third one is a mystery at this time.
This software would apparently run on a tablet called Mystique,’ which can operate as a laptop if it’s attached to a keyboard. Nvidia hasn’t released a tablet since the Nvidia Shield K1 in 2015.
It’s important to note that this code was actually first added in March 2018, according to XDA, while the UI switching software came in December. Therefore, it’s possible that Nvidia has altered plans for the device in the months following the addition of this software — assuming the tablet is indeed real in the first place.
In response to The Verge, an Nvidia spokesperson didn’t outright deny the development of a 2-in-1 tablet. Instead, the spokesperson noted that it’s common for products to be referenced in code but ultimately never see the light of day.
The representative also referred to comments made by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who previously stated that Nvidia would only re-enter the mobile market if it could produce “things that the world doesn’t have.”
Source: The Verge
