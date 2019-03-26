Telus invests $95m to bring fibre, LTE and more to remote Quebec communities

Telus announced another significant investment, this time to the tune of $95 million to help connect its wireless and fibre optic networks to rural communities in Greater Quebec City and Eastern Quebec.
The investment includes a financial contribution of $25.7 million from the federal Connect to Innovate and provincial Québec branché programs. This will help accelerate the deployment of Telus’ ultra-high-speed and fibre optic networks.
Additionally, Telus says the investment will help it reach 34,000 new families and businesses in 80 remote communities.
“Our 6,000 team members in Quebec eagerly tackle every technological hurdle when deploying high-speed networks in Quebec’s remote areas to bridge the digital divide,” said François Gratton, group president of Telus and chair of Telus Quebec.
“We believe every family and business should have an equal opportunity to prosper in our increasingly dynamic digital society no matter where they live.”
Telus says it will have invested over $300 million between 2013 and 2021. These investments will expand its PureFibre network in the eastern part of Quebec. Further, it includes $72 million in support form the federal and provincial governments.
The Vancouver-based carrier plans to offer direct fibre access to 93 percent of Greater Quebec City and Eastern Quebec residents within the next two years.
PureFibre, high-speed internet and wireless coming to several Quebec communities
The $95 million investment will help Telus deploy its PureFibre network to homes and businesses in more than 70 remote and low-density communities in the following regional community municipalities (RCM):
- des Chenaux
- Côte-de-Gaspé
- Haute-Côte-Nord
- Haute-Gaspésie
- L’Islet/Montmagny
- Matapédia
- Mitis
- Mékinac
- Portneuf
- Sept-Rivières
By the end of 2019, Telus expects 89 percent of households — more than 250,000 families and businesses — will have direct access to fibre.
Additionally, Telus will start one of the largest digital infrastructure projects north of the 49th parallel. The project will connect the following communities to high-speed internet and LTE mobile phone service for the first time:
- Blanc-Sablon
- Middle Bay
- Pakuashipi
- Rivière-Saint-Paul
- Saint-Augustin
- Vieux Fort
The carrier will collaborate with the federal and provincial government for the deployment, which will continue through 2020. Further, the project will deliver a 40-fold expansion in bandwidth available to hundreds of families and businesses in the area.
Finally, Telus says it will enhance the coverage, speed and reliability of its wireless network through infrastructure upgrades. Additionally, it will add about ten new sites in the coming months. Some of the sites will be in the RCM of Beauce-Sartigan, Manicouagan and Sept-Rivières.
Telus also announced investments to improve wireless and access to fibre in B.C.
Comments