News
PREVIOUS|

Upcoming ‘Flapjack’ Chrome OS tablet to include Qi wireless charging

This makes the upcoming Flapjack tablet the first Chrome OS device to support Qi wireless charging

Mar 26, 2019

3:57 PM EDT

0 comments

The upcoming Chrome OS tablet codenamed ‘Flapjack’ will include Qi wireless charging, a first for a Chrome OS device.

Chrome Unboxed first spotted the feature in a code change posted to Chromium Gerrit earlier this month that pointed to the tablet having a Qi-compatible wireless charging chip.

Additionally, Chrome Unboxed uncovered a specs sheet noting that the tablet is capable of receiving a 15W charge. As noted by 9to5Google, this works out to about 50 percent more charging capability than what Google’s Pixel Stand offers to its Pixel 3 smartphone.

It’s unclear when the Flapjack tablet will release or if other Chrome OS devices will receive Qi charging support in the future. That said, reports suggest some of the specs that the Flapjack will end up sporting, such as an octa-core MediaTek MT8183 processor, 1920×1200 resolution and feature a Wacom stylus.

Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Feb 4, 2019

4:37 PM EDT

Instant Tethering expands to 15 Chromebooks and over 30 phones

Features

Apr 29, 2018

11:31 AM EDT

The dapper MousePad+ doubles as a wireless phone charger [Sticky or Not]

Features

Jan 10, 2018

12:47 PM EDT

It looks like the wireless charging battle is over

Reviews

Nov 27, 2018

12:01 PM EDT

Google Pixel Slate Review: The best Chromebook you shouldn’t buy

Comments