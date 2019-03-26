If you thank Google Assistant in the U.S., John Legend may say “You’re welcome”

Google Assistant users in the U.S. can now hear the voice of Grammy Awards winner John Legend.
Legend’s voice can be only heard in response to certain commands.
For example, Android Police was able trigger the voice by saying, “Thank you, John Legend,” with his voice replying “You’re very, very welcome.”
Users cannot toggle this feature in Assistant’s ‘settings’ menu, making it an inherent function.
While it’s a fun little easter egg, it may suggest that John Legend’s voice might finally be an option in Google Assistant.
Google previously announced John Legend as an Assistant voice option in 2018, though that release date has passed.
However, the singer’s cameo could mean an announcement or release leading up to Google’s I/O 2019 keynote in early May.
This easter egg didn’t work when we tried to trigger it, which could mean it did not roll out in Canada yet.
We’ll update this article once Legend’s voice is available in Canada.
Source: Android Police via 9to5Google
