Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in April 2019

Every month, Microsoft offers several Xbox One and Xbox 360 games to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.
Here are the four titles hitting the service in April:
The Technomancer: available April 1st to 30th on Xbox One
Outcast — Second Contact: available April 16th to May 15th on Xbox One
Star Wars Battlefront 2: available March 1st to 15th (original Xbox game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2: available April 16th to 30th (Xbox 360 game, also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility
The Technomancer
Developer: Spiders (Bound by Flame, The Testament of Sherlock Holmes)
Publisher: Focus Home Interactive (The Surge, Farming Simulator)
Genre: Action-RPG
Xbox One release date: June 28th, 2016
Metacritic score: 68
Regular Microsoft Store price: $53.49 CAD
In The Technomancer, you assume the role of an up-and-coming mage-warrior named Zachariah that is training to become a full-fledged technomancer on a colonized Mars. Fight using deadly cybernetic electrical abilities and shape the outcome of the story of the world through a dynamic conversation system.
Outcast — Second Contact
Developer: Appeal (Outcast)
Publisher: Bigben (WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship)
Genre: Action-adventure
Xbox One release date: November 28th, 2017
Metacritic score: 67
Regular Microsoft Store price: $49.99
Outcast — Second Contact is a remake of the 1999 Windows action-adventure game Outcast, one of the first 3D open-world titles ever released. As elite soldier Cutter Slade, you must embark on a last-resort mission to the alien world of Adelpha, fighting off fierce enemies and learning the secrets of an ancient civilization.
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Developer: Pandemic (The Saboteur, Destroy All Humans! 2)
Publisher: LucasArts (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Escape from Monkey Island)
Genre: First-/third-person shooter
Xbox One release date: April 23rd, 2018 (original Xbox release was November 1st, 2005)
Metacritic score: 83
Regular Microsoft Store price: $9.99
Not to be confused with Electronic Arts’ 2017 game of the same name, the original 2005 Star Wars Battlefront 2 lets players live out their ultimate Star Wars battles as infrantry during the eras of the Clone Wars and the Galactic Empire. Perform well on the battlefront and you can even take control of legendary Star Wars characters like Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Han Solo.
It’s worth noting that Microsoft is on a bit of a classic Star Wars games kick right now with Games with Gold. February’s lineup included Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, while this month’s lineup offers Star Wars Republic Commando. With any luck, maybe we’ll get BioWare Edmonton’s seminal Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic action-RPG in May?
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
Developer: Ubisoft Paris (Ghost Recon series, Just Dance 2019), Red Storm Entertainment (Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six series, Star Trek Bridge Crew)
Publisher: Ubisoft (Assassin’s Creed series, Far Cry series)
Genre: Tactical shooter
Xbox 360 release date: June 14th, 2010
Metacritic score: 86
Regular price: $19.99
In Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2, players must work with an elite team of U.S. soldiers and fight a Mexican rebel group. Command your squad or partner up with other players in intense strategical combat.
In the meantime, March’s lineup of Xbox Games with Gold titles can be found here. PlayStation Plus subscribers can find their respective free games lineup here.
Source: Major Nelson
Comments