News
PREVIOUS|

Canadian government invests $300,000 in P.E.I’s electric vehicle fast chargers

Level 3 charging stations, which is the fastest way to charge an electric vehicle, will be built across P.E.I.

Mar 11, 2019

1:59 PM EDT

0 comments

solar-powered

The Canadian government will invest $300,000 to build level 3 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers in Prince Edward Island’s, the provincial government of PEI and federal government announced on Monday.

The province will build six level 3 chargers as part of the investment. The chargers, the first of their kind in P.E.I, are set to start operating later this year.

“The construction of our island’s first level 3 electric vehicle chargers is bringing cleaner transportation options to P.E.I.,” said Sean Casey, Charlottetown MP. “Our government will continue to work with municipal and provincial governments to support green infrastructure projects to encourage widespread adoption.”

The $300,000 is part of a larger $182.5 million investment to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Canada.

For those unfamiliar with level 3 chargers (also known as DCFC), it is currently the fastest method to quick-charge EVs, taking up to 20 minutes to an hour to recharge an empty battery.

However, it’s important to note that some EVs do not support DCFC. Level 3 chargers will also not quick-charge your vehicle if it’s over 80 percent.

Petro-Canada plans to build 50 EV charging stations across Canada.

Source: Natural Resources Canada

Related Articles

Business

Oct 6, 2016

7:10 AM EDT

Canadian government re-opens privacy debate on access to telecom subscriber info

News

Mar 11, 2019

12:12 PM EDT

Porsche to introduce next-generation batteries in its electric vehicles in 2020

Resources

Feb 14, 2019

7:12 AM EDT

Here are electric vehicles you can test drive at the Canadian Auto Show this year

News

Nov 21, 2018

6:11 PM EDT

B.C. government to have 100 percent zero-emission car sales by 2040

Comments