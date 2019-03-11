News
Alleged Huawei P30 Pro and P30 renders show front and rear of the upcoming devices

Mar 11, 2019

2:35 PM EDT

Huawei P20 Pro rear

New renders of Huawei’s upcoming P30 and P30 Pro smartphones have surfaced online.

The renders were shared by WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt. They show off a P30 Pro that looks similar to the Mate 20 Pro. It sports an edged display similar to the Mate 20 Pro, as well as a small bottom bezel. What’s different is that the device reportedly features a u-shaped notch with a vertical triple rear-facing camera setup, dual flash, laser autofocus and a time-of-flight camera, which can capture depth information.

Also according to the leak, the phone sports a square-shaped lens that’s reportedly capable of 10x zoom. Additionally, rumours suggest the phone will sport aperture sizes between f/1.6 and f/3.4 and focal lengths between 16 to 125mm.

The render of the P30 also sports a waterdrop notch, with curved bezels and a flat screen. In addition, this handset now appears to feature a triple rear-facing camera setup, with dual LED flash and laser autofocus.

Reportedly the P30 Pro will lack a headphone jack, but the P30 will continue to sport the headphone jack. Both the P30 Pro and P30 will reportedly feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Huawei will also launch the P30 in Black, Ice White and Twilight//Aurora, according to the WinFuture. It appears both phones will also have a large camera bump.

Additionally, the leak also says the P30 Pro will sport a 6.4-inch display with a Kirin 980 processor, like the Mate 20 Pro.

A Huawei executive indicated that the P30 Pro will sport an improved night mode, alongside a periscope camera that’ll allow for the 10x zoom.

However, nothing is confirmed until Huawei officially reveals the P30 and P30 Pro on March 26th. 

Source: Roland Quandt, WinFuture

