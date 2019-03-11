Alleged Huawei P30 Pro and P30 renders show front and rear of the upcoming devices

New renders of Huawei’s upcoming P30 and P30 Pro smartphones have surfaced online.
The renders were shared by WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt. They show off a P30 Pro that looks similar to the Mate 20 Pro. It sports an edged display similar to the Mate 20 Pro, as well as a small bottom bezel. What’s different is that the device reportedly features a u-shaped notch with a vertical triple rear-facing camera setup, dual flash, laser autofocus and a time-of-flight camera, which can capture depth information.
Also according to the leak, the phone sports a square-shaped lens that’s reportedly capable of 10x zoom. Additionally, rumours suggest the phone will sport aperture sizes between f/1.6 and f/3.4 and focal lengths between 16 to 125mm.
The render of the P30 also sports a waterdrop notch, with curved bezels and a flat screen. In addition, this handset now appears to feature a triple rear-facing camera setup, with dual LED flash and laser autofocus.
Reportedly the P30 Pro will lack a headphone jack, but the P30 will continue to sport the headphone jack. Both the P30 Pro and P30 will reportedly feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Huawei will also launch the P30 in Black, Ice White and Twilight//Aurora, according to the WinFuture. It appears both phones will also have a large camera bump.
Additionally, the leak also says the P30 Pro will sport a 6.4-inch display with a Kirin 980 processor, like the Mate 20 Pro.
A Huawei executive indicated that the P30 Pro will sport an improved night mode, alongside a periscope camera that’ll allow for the 10x zoom.
However, nothing is confirmed until Huawei officially reveals the P30 and P30 Pro on March 26th.
Source: Roland Quandt, WinFuture
