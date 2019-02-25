Sony’s Xperia 10 and 10 Plus bring 21:9 displays to the mid-range

Alongside its Xperia 1 flagship, Sony today announced two new mid-range phones, dubbed the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.
Like their high-end sibling, the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus feature 21:9 aspect ratio displays built for media consumption and gaming. Despite looking similar to one another, the two phones vary slightly in terms of internal specs.
To start, the Xperia 10 features a 6-inch 1080p display. The Xperia 10 Plus, meanwhile, has a 6.5-inch Full HD display.
Internally, the Xperia 10 includes a Snapdragon 630 with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
By contrast, the Xperia 10 Plus sports a Snapdragon 636 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Both smartphones allow users to increase the amount of available storage by 512GB thanks to microSD card expandability. Powering the two handsets are 2,870 and 3,000mAh batteries.
Both devices also include dual camera arrays, with the Xperia 10 making using use of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, while the Xperia has 12 and 8-megapixel sensors. Both phones also have 8-megapixel front-facing cameras.
The two phones can output high-resolution audio with support for Sony’s DSEE-HX and LDAC codecs. There’s also a smart amp to augment the listening experience.
Like the Xperia 1, both the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Both devices will also ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box.
In the U.S., Sony plans to sell the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus for $349.99 and $429.99 USD, respectively, with both devices set to come out on March 18th.
However, as with the Xperia 1, no word yet if Sony plans to bring the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus to Canada. We’ll update this article once Sony provides us with a definitive answer.
Comments