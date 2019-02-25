News
PREVIOUS|

The Nintendo Switch can now run Android, sort of

While still very limited, it's a progressive breakthrough

Feb 25, 2019

11:22 AM EST

0 comments

Nintendo Switch

Last week, it was reported that developer ‘ByLaw’ was working getting Android to run on the Nintendo Switch. At the time, however, only the Android start-up screen was loading on the console.

However, there’s now a breakthrough via Android developer Max Keller (@langer_hans) who was able to boot Android Open Source Project (AOSP) on Nintendo’s portable console.

Android runs laggy, as is to be expected, due to the Switch relying on CPU based graphics rather than GPU drivers, which can’t operate on the system yet. As a result, this means that Android games don’t run either.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

However, both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi work without any issues, which is quite impressive. According to Keller, while audio does not work yet, implementing Bluetooth audio should be accomplished soon.

Even the Switch’s Joy-Cons, while needs adjusting to operate on Android, surprisingly works as well.

While Android isn’t yet in a usable state on the Switch, it seems like it might be only a matter of time until someone gets Google’s operating system up and running on Nintendo’s console.

Source: XDA DevelopersTwitter ‘@langer_hans

Related Articles

News

Feb 21, 2019

5:00 PM EST

A developer is trying to get Android to run on the Nintendo Switch

News

Feb 13, 2019

5:43 PM EST

Nintendo announces The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake for Switch

News

Feb 21, 2019

12:03 PM EST

Pokémon Go photo mode launches on Android for players above level five

News

Feb 24, 2019

4:55 PM EST

HMD Global unveils the Nokia 9 Pureview, its five camera smartphone

Comments