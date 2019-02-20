Here’s Canadian carrier pricing for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series

At Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event in San Francisco, the tech giant announced its Galaxy S10 series, including the S10, S10+ and S10e.
Regarding outright pricing, the S10 line starts at $1,019.99 CAD for the S10e, $1,259.99 for the standard S10 and $1,419.99 for the S10+.
While the devices feature expensive outright pricing, the handsets are also available on-contract with a variety of carriers in Canada.
Below is Canadian carrier minimum two-year pricing across a variety of Canadian carriers:
Bell
With the Galaxy S10 series at Bell, users can get a free SmartThings Tracker with pre-order of the device by March 7th.
At Bell, the S10 and S10e is available in ‘Prism Black,’ ‘Prism Blue,’ and ‘Prism White.’ The Samsung Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, comes in ‘Prism Black’ and ‘Prism White’ for the 128GB variant and only ‘Ceramic Black’ for the 512GB and 1TB variant.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $319.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $609.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+128GB — $459.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $749.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB — $1,169.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $99.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $229.99
For full pricing, including outright and other available 2-year pricing, click here.
Telus
Telus is offering free Galaxy Buds for those who pre-order any of the S10 devices on a two-year plan before March 7th.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are available in all three colours, meanwhile, the S10+ is only available in ‘Ceramic Black’ — for the 1TB variant — and ‘Prism White.’
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $320
- Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $610
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $460
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $750
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB — $1,170
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $100
Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $230
For full pricing, including outright and other available 2-year pricing, click here.
Rogers
At Rogers, the S10e and 128GB S10 are available in ‘Prism Black,’ ‘Prism White’ and ‘Prism Blue.’ The S10+ is only available in ‘Prism Black’ and ‘Prism White’ for the 128GB variant and solely ‘Prism Black’ for the 512GB variant.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $319.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $609.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $459.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+512GB — $749.99
Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $99.99
For full pricing, including outright and other available 2-year pricing, click here.
Fido
At Fido, the S10e and 128GB S10 are available in ‘Prism Black,’ ‘Prism White’ and ‘Prism Blue.’ The S10+ is only available in ‘Prism Black’ and ‘Prism White’ for the 128GB variant and solely ‘Prism Black’ for the 512GB variant.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $319
- Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $609
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $459
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $749
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $99
For more of Fido’s other pricing options, click here.
Koodo
The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are available in all three colours, meanwhile, the S10+ is only available in ‘Ceramic Black’ — for the 1TB variant — and ‘Prism White’
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $320
- Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $610
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $460
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $750
- Samsung Galalxy S10+ 1TB — $1,170
- Samsung Gaalxy S10e 128GB — $100
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $230
For more of Koodo’s other pricing options, click here.
Freedom Mobile
The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are available in all three colours, while the S10+ is only available in ‘Ceramic Black’ — for the 1TB and 512GB variants — and ‘Prism White’
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $0
- Samsung Galalxy S10+ 1TB — $0
- Samsung Gaalxy S10e 128GB — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $0
For more on Freedom’s pricing and other pricing options, click here.
Eastlink
- The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are available in all three colours, while the S10+ is only available in Ceramic Black — for the 1TB and 512GB variants — and ‘Prism White’
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $0
For more on Eastlink’s pricing, click here.
SaskTel
Pre-order any of the S10 series at SaskTel and receive the Wireless Charger Duo for free.
- The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are available in all three colours, meanwhile, the S10+ is only available in ‘Ceramic Black,’ — for the 1TB and 512GB variants — and ‘Prism White.’
- Samsung Gaalxy S10e 128GB — $499.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $499.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $719.99
- Samung Galaxy S10 512GB — $719.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $859.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $859.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB — $859.99
For more on SaskTel’s pricing, click here.
