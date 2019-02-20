Here’s Canadian carrier pricing for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series

News
At Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event in San Francisco, the tech giant announced its Galaxy S10 series, including the S10, S10+ and S10e.

Regarding outright pricing, the S10 line starts at $1,019.99 CAD for the S10e, $1,259.99 for the standard S10 and $1,419.99 for the S10+.

While the devices feature expensive outright pricing, the handsets are also available on-contract with a variety of carriers in Canada.

Below is Canadian carrier minimum two-year pricing across a variety of Canadian carriers:

Bell

With the Galaxy S10 series at Bell, users can get a free SmartThings Tracker with pre-order of the device by March 7th.

At Bell, the S10 and S10e is available in ‘Prism Black,’ ‘Prism Blue,’ and ‘Prism White.’ The Samsung Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, comes in ‘Prism Black’ and ‘Prism White’ for the 128GB variant and only ‘Ceramic Black’ for the 512GB and 1TB variant.

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $319.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $609.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+128GB — $459.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $749.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB — $1,169.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $99.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $229.99

For full pricing, including outright and other available 2-year pricing, click here.

Telus

Telus is offering free Galaxy Buds for those who pre-order any of the S10 devices on a two-year plan before March 7th.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are available in all three colours, meanwhile, the S10+ is only available in ‘Ceramic Black’ — for the 1TB variant — and ‘Prism White.’

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $320
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $610
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $460
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $750
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB — $1,170
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $100
    Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $230

For full pricing, including outright and other available 2-year pricing, click here.

Rogers

At Rogers, the S10e and 128GB S10 are available in ‘Prism Black,’ ‘Prism White’ and ‘Prism Blue.’ The S10+ is only available in ‘Prism Black’ and ‘Prism White’ for the 128GB variant and solely ‘Prism Black’ for the 512GB variant.

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $319.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $609.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $459.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+512GB — $749.99
    Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $99.99

For full pricing, including outright and other available 2-year pricing, click here.

Fido

At Fido, the S10e and 128GB S10 are available in ‘Prism Black,’ ‘Prism White’ and ‘Prism Blue.’ The S10+ is only available in ‘Prism Black’ and ‘Prism White’ for the 128GB variant and solely ‘Prism Black’ for the 512GB variant.

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $319
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $609
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $459
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $749
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $99

For more of Fido’s other pricing options, click here.

Koodo

Telus is offering free Galaxy Buds those who pre-order any of the S10 devices on a two-year plan before March 7th.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are available in all three colours, meanwhile, the S10+ is only available in ‘Ceramic Black’ — for the 1TB variant — and ‘Prism White’

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $320
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $610
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $460
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $750
  • Samsung Galalxy S10+ 1TB — $1,170
  • Samsung Gaalxy S10e 128GB — $100
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $230

For more of Koodo’s other pricing options, click here.

Freedom Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are available in all three colours, while the S10+ is only available in ‘Ceramic Black’ — for the 1TB and 512GB variants —  and ‘Prism White’

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $0
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $0
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $0
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $0
  • Samsung Galalxy S10+ 1TB — $0
  • Samsung Gaalxy S10e 128GB — $0
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $0

For more on Freedom’s pricing and other pricing options, click here.

  • Eastlink

  • The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are available in all three colours, while the S10+ is only available in Ceramic Black — for the 1TB and 512GB variants —  and ‘Prism White’
    • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $0
    • Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB — $0
    • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $0
    • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $0
    • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB — $0
    • Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $0
    • Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $0

For more on Eastlink’s pricing, click here.

SaskTel

Pre-order any of the S10 series at SaskTel and receive the Wireless Charger Duo for free.

  • The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are available in all three colours, meanwhile, the S10+ is only available in ‘Ceramic Black,’ — for the 1TB and 512GB variants —  and ‘Prism White.’
  • Samsung Gaalxy S10e 128GB — $499.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB — $499.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $719.99
  • Samung Galaxy S10 512GB — $719.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $859.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB — $859.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB — $859.99

For more on SaskTel’s pricing, click here.

