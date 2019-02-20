This Australian state is going peak millennial with emoji license plates

The Australian state of Queensland will allow drivers to customize their license plates with emoji as of March 1st.
Personalized Plates Queensland (PPQ), the state’s official license plate vendor, is now offering pre-orders for personalized emoji plates on its website.
While plates will still need three letters and two numbers, drivers can decorate them with one of five emoji — ‘heart eyes,’ ‘laugh out loud,’ ‘wink,’ ‘smile’ or ‘sunglasses’ for AU$500 ($472 CAD).
While emoji on license plates might seem silly, the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) says they’re a natural option to offer to drivers.
“For quite some time we’ve seen that you can support your favourite team or your favourite town with a symbol on your number plate,” Rebecca Michael, RACQ spokeswoman, told 7News Brisbane. “And using an emoji is no different.”
We can only hope that emoji plates will soon come to Canadian vehicles as well.
Image credit: PPQ
Via: The Verge
