Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou granted bail following fraud charges

Huawei’s CFO, Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested last week in Vancouver on charges related to fraud, has been granted bail.
As part of the ruling, Wanzhou must pay $10 million, with $7 million coming from cash deposits and the remaining $3 million coming from five or more sureties — people who commit to ensuring she doesn’t flee and abides by all terms of the bail. Further, Wanzhou will be subject to an 11pm to 6am curfew wherein she must live in her Vancouver home and remain in certain Vancouver areas.
During this time, she will be required to wear a GPS-tracking ankle bracelet and pay for all costs associated with security. She must also surrender her passports, of which she has had seven in 11 years, and consent to checks from RCMP and other peace officers.
Meng is currently facing extradition to the United States. U.S. law enforcement agencies allege Meng tried to evade U.S. trade embargoes against Iran. During the proceedings, the Crown lawyer noted that the U.S.’ 60-day-period to file a formal extradition request will end on January 8th, 2019. After that time, Wanzhou must be released, according to the judge.
The judge said that Wanzhou must also return to court on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 to fix a further date in these proceedings.
Meng is a vice-chair on Huawei’s board of directors and the daughter of the China-based company’s founder Ren Zhengfei.
As recently as December 5th, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault warned Canadians of state-sponsored espionage through 5G mobile networks, placing an emphasis on Huawei’s infrastructure partnerships with carriers.
Following Meng being taken into custody, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said to reporters that “appropriate decisions were taken by the appropriate authorities,” when asked about Wanzhou’s arrest in Vancouver during a recent press conference.
Scott Bradley, vice-president of Huawei Canada, in a recent statement to MobileSyrup said, “Huawei Canada will continue to work collaboratively with the Canadian government, carriers and other domestic stakeholders to take whatever steps are needed to ensure and protect the integrity of Canada’s national telecommunications infrastructure, including the rollout of 5G technology…”
Source: Globe and Mail (@Andrea Woo), Star Vancouver @Mui24hours
