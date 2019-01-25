A bunch of Xbox One controllers are $10 off on Amazon Canada

If you’re looking for a new Xbox One controller, Amazon.ca is currently offering decent deals on the gamepads.
There area seven controllers on the sale and most of them offer unique colour options.
The cheapest controller, priced at $49.99, is the plain white version that comes with the Xbox One S.
From there the price goes all the way up to $64.99 for some of the rarer colours like the special edition Sport White Xbox One controller.
Either way, all of these controllers are cheaper than usual, so it might be a good time to grab a second gamepad for a friend or a new favourite for yourself.
Source: Amazon Canada
