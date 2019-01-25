Unannounced Google ‘Coral’ device appears on Geekbench

A new first-party Google device, codenamed ‘Coral,’ has found its way onto the Geekbench database.
The benchmark, first spotted by MySmartPrice, suggests the upcoming device will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855 chipset, as well as 6GB of RAM. Perhaps most interestingly, the device was benchmarked running Android Q, the next major release of Google’s Android mobile operating system.
There’s not enough information in the benchmark to definitively say whether Coral is a new Pixel smartphone.
In the past, however, Google has issued fish-based codenames for new Pixel series smartphones. For instance, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were codenamed ‘Blueline’ and ‘Crosshatch,’ respectively.
For what it’s worth, MySmartPrice suggests Coral is a new Pixel-branded Chromebook. Whatever the case, if Coral is a device Google plans to release, we’ll likely see the company announce it at its annual fall hardware event.
As for the benchmark itself, Coral earned more pedestrian scores than other recent Snapdragon 855 devices that have appeared on Geekbench.
In the utility’s single-core test, the device earned a score of 3,296, while it earned a multi-core test score of 9,235. The important thing to keep in mind here is that Coral was benchmarked on an unoptimized version of Android Q.
What’s more, synthetic benchmarks don’t tell a complete story of how a device performs in day-to-day usage. They don’t, for instance, provide information on battery life during typical use, nor do they give any indication as to whether a device is smooth and snappy in use.
Source: GeekBench Via: MySmartPrice
