Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in February

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This February, shows like The Dragon Prince, One Day at a Time and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments are returning, while the new The Umbrella Academy series is joining the streaming service.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.
February 1st
- Dear Ex
- Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
- Nightflyers
- Russian Doll
- Siempre bruja
February 2nd
- Bordertown: season 2
- Romance is Bonus Book
February 5th
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
February 8th
- ¡Nailed It! México
- El árbol de la sangre
- High Flying Bird
- Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
- One Day at a Time: season 3
- ReMasted: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: season
- Unauthorized Living
February 9th
- The Break: season 2
February 10th
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
February 14th
- Dating Around
- Dirty John
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
February 15th
- The Breaker Upperers
- The Dragon Prince: season 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Yucatan
February 21st
- The Drug King
February 22nd
- Chef’s Table: volume 6
- Firebrand
- Go! Vive a tu manera
- Paddleton
- Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
- Rebellion: season 2
- Suburra: season 2
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: season 2
- The Photographer of Mauthausen
February 25th
- Van Helsing: season 3
February 26th
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: season 3B
