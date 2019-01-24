Canadian NHL teams using Facebook Live to connect with fans

A number of Canadian NHL teams have been using Facebook’s Live streaming feature to directly communicate with their fans.
In a new interview with Facebook, representatives of The Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets talked about their experiences hosting pre- and post-game Facebook Live videos. The teams say they’ve been able to develop their 2018-2019 season social strategies using feedback from the previous season Facebook Live videos.
The Oilers, for example, have been livestreaming morning skate media availabilities, pre-game warmups and a post-game show to invite fans into the players’ routines. The team also used Facebook Live to stream the Celebration of Life event that was held to honour the victims of last year’s Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 16 people.
Meanwhile, Jets social media manager John Delaney says the Facebook Live videos let the team engage with fans all around the world, especially in markets where reach may have been limited otherwise.
Canucks social media manager David Kyle said these streams see great viewership, leading the team to continue to explore fan interaction through live video.
In addition to pre- and post-game shows, all three teams now stream content such as press conferences, skills competitions, off-ice events and analysis.
Facebook isn’t the only social media platform offering sports video content, however. Sportsnet offers its own take on hockey broadcasting with its #IceSurfing series.
Source: Facebook
Comments