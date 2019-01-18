News
The Shopping Channel discounts Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones to $170

Now's the time to get great headphones for a good price

Jan 18, 2019

2:23 PM EST

Bose’s QuietComfort 25 acoustic noise-cancelling headphones are on sale for CAD $169.99 as The Shopping Channel ‘Today’s Showstopper’.

The original sale price of the headphones is $299.99.

While it doesn’t have the Bluetooth or VPA capabilities like the QuietComfort 35, the headphones still sport an inline mic/remote for calls and controlling music playback.

It’s important to note that the QuietComfort 25 is designed for use with the iPhone, iPad, and iPod. As such, the mic/remote will not work with Android devices.

Included in the box are the headphones, the 1.42m incline mic/remote cable, airline adapter, a carrying case, and AAA batteries.

Source: The Shopping Channel

