The Shopping Channel discounts Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones to $170

Bose’s QuietComfort 25 acoustic noise-cancelling headphones are on sale for CAD $169.99 as The Shopping Channel ‘Today’s Showstopper’.
The original sale price of the headphones is $299.99.
While it doesn’t have the Bluetooth or VPA capabilities like the QuietComfort 35, the headphones still sport an inline mic/remote for calls and controlling music playback.
It’s important to note that the QuietComfort 25 is designed for use with the iPhone, iPad, and iPod. As such, the mic/remote will not work with Android devices.
Included in the box are the headphones, the 1.42m incline mic/remote cable, airline adapter, a carrying case, and AAA batteries.
Source: The Shopping Channel
