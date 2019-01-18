Uber reportedly investigating Instagram videos showing inappropriate contact between drivers, passengers

U.S.-based ride-sharing giant Uber is reportedly investigating two Instagram videos that showed inappropriate contact between drivers and passengers.
The two videos were posted to the ‘6ixbuzztv’ Instagram page, an entertainment source that describes itself as “#1 in [Canadian] Entertainment.”
According to CBC News, one video reportedly showed what appeared to be a woman Uber passenger dancing and singing before an Uber driver reached into the back seat to spank the dancing passenger.
CBC News reported that the video was removed by 6ixbuzztv after Uber launched an investigation.
A separate video, posted in October 2018, allegedly showed a woman sitting in the passenger leaning over and kissing an Uber driver on the lips.
CBC News reported that both incidents allegedly took place in London, and each video garnered over 300,000 views.
MobileSyrup does not have access to the 6ixbuzztv page, as it’s a private account, and was unable to verify the footage.
An Uber spokesperson told CBC News that the company has a support team that investigates such videos when they’re “reported to us or if we become aware of videos such as this.”
Uber told MobileSyrup that the company is aware of the videos and have investigated to “determine if the drivers involved were driving on the app.”
“Additionally, Uber has a support team available 24/7 to monitor the feedback of trips,” said Uber, in an email to MobileSyrup.
“We will not hesitate to remove someone’s access to the app as we look further into a report.”
Uber’s community guidelines explicitly state that “Uber has a no sex rule.”
“As our community guidelines make clear, you shouldn’t touch or flirt with other people in the car,” reads an excerpt from Uber’s community guidelines website.
“As a reminder, Uber has a no sex rule. That’s no sexual conduct with drivers or fellow riders, no matter what.”
Source: CBC News
