Outline Your Next Screenplay for $53 with WriterDuet Pro

Whether it’s a low-budget indie film or a major blockbuster like the latest Marvel hit, every successful movie follows a screenplay or the script that dictates how a scene should flow. If you’re an amateur screenwriter envisioning your first film or an established screenwriter with Hollywood clout, WriterDuet Pro will come in handy when drafting a new screenplay, and it’s currently on sale for as low as $53.16 CAD [$39.99 USD].
WriterDuet Pro is an intuitive screenwriting app that lets you outline and share your screenplays with other screenwriters. Staying true to traditional screenwriting fashion, you can adjust your screenplay in real-time through the interactive corkboard using index cards. WriterDuet Pro also supports industry-standard formatting for .fdx files, so your screenplays can be viewed in programs such as Final Draft, Celtx, Fountain, and Word.
As a screenwriter, organization is everything, and there’s no better way to outline your next feature film than with WriterDuet Pro, and lifetime subscriptions are on sale in the MobileSyrup store for $132.92 CAD [$99.99 USD], or 58% off.
