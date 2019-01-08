TD Bank adds AI-powered chatbot called ‘Clari’ to its mobile apps

TD has unveiled a new service to customers who use its mobile app that aims to make banking a bit easier, and possibly reduce the number of call center requests it receives.
TD Clari is its Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot and it’s available on both iOS and Android devices.
Clari can assist customers with basic details such as nearby branch locations, exchange rates, and also details into your latest transaction data. TD notes that Clari can also provide “conversational answers to questions such as when your next TD credit card payment is due or how much you spent at your favourite retailer last month.”
It should be noted that TD did not create the AI tech, but formed a partnership with New York-based KAI Consumer Banking who operated Kasisto, which built a conversational AI platform.
“Customer expectations are constantly evolving, and we believe AI is key to creating exceptional, personalized experiences and adding real value to our customers across our digital properties,” says Rizwan Khalfan, TD’s Chief Digital and Payments Officer. “TD’s investment in Conversational AI is part of our strategy to empower customers with deeper insights into their financial decisions as they make everyday purchases or prepare for big life moments.”
This addition to its mobile app builds upon its previous app arsenal with the financial goal-setting and spend tracking feature called TD MySpend, and the digital concierge called TD for Me.
