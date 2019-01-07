Anker unveils connected car, connected home, wireless audio accessories at CES 2019

Chinese mobile peripheral manufacturer Anker has unveiled its lineup of 2019 products, using the CES 2019 stage to debut home, battery and entertainment gadgets, as well as a connected car device.
The ‘Roam SmartCharge F3’is Anker’s new connected car device that allows users to take advantage of Bluetooth to send and receive hands-free calls, while simultaneously providing wireless audio and charging capabilities through the ‘Quick Charge 3.0’ standard.
The connected car is available now and costs $29.99 USD.
AnkerAnker’s ‘PowerPort Atom PD 1’ is an energy efficient USB-C wall charger. It will be available in January 2019 and will cost $29.99.
The ‘PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid’ is a 19,000mAh portable charger that lets users charge smartphones, laptops, tablets and other devices through two USB-A ports and one multipurpose USB-C port.
The portable charger is available now and costs $129.99 USD.
In terms of connected home devices, Anker’s ‘Soundcore Wakey’ is an alarm clock that wirelessly charges devices and can also emit white noise for supposedly improved sleep.
The Soundcore Wakey will be available in late spring 2019 and will cost $99.99 USD.
Anker’s audio lineup consists of the ‘Soundcore Rave’ outdoor speakers, the ‘Inini Pro’ soundbar, the ‘Soundcore Icon’ portable wireless speakers and the ‘Soundcore Liberty Air’ truly wireless earphones.
The Soundcore Rave series is a pair of two outdoor speakers — the 160W ‘Rave’ and the smaller 80W ‘Rave Mini.’
The Rave has two 5.25-inch woofers and two 2-inch tweeters and should provide 25 hours of playtime. This speaker has IPX4 water resistance.
The Rave Mini has two 5.25-inch woofers and a single 2-inch tweeter and should provide 25 hours of playtime. This speaker has IPX4 water resistance as well.
Both speakers are set to launch in summer 2019; the larger Rave will cost $199.88 USD, while the smaller Rave Mini will cost $149.88 USD.
The Infini Pro soundbar provides 120W audio output, thanks to two built-in subwoofers, two full-range drivers and two tweeters that are all paired with two bass reflex ports.
Users can connect to the soundbar through HDMI, digital optical, analogue audio, USB audio, wireless music streaming and Bluetooth 5.0.
The Inifini Pro will launch in mid-spring 2019, and will retail for $229.88 USD.
The Soundcore Icon series is a pair of two portable, wireless speakers.
The larger ‘Icon’ provides 12 hours of playtime, and has a built-in strap. The smaller ‘Icon Mini’ provides eight hours of playtime and resembles a simple rectangle.
Finally, the Soundcore Liberty Air is a pair of truly wireless earphones that provide five hours of playtime on a single charge. The earphones also comes with a wireless charging case that provides up to 20 hours of playback.
The Liberty Air earphones are available now, and cost $79.99 USD.
While Anker is typically known for its mobile peripherals, the Chinese accessory maker also unveiled two video projectors.
The ‘Nebula Capsule II’ is the sequel to Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini video and audio projector. The new projector provides 200 lumens of brightness, and an output resolution of 1280 x 720.
The mini video projector has 8W speakers with dual passive radiators, and users can connect through USB-C, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast and a regular aux port.
The Nebule Capsule II is set to launch in summer 2019, and Anker has yet to determine a price.
The ‘Nebula Prizm II Pro’ is Anker’s Android 9.0 home theatre projector.
The projector outputs 200 lumens of brightness with an output resolution of 1920 x 1080, and has dual 5W speakers. Users can connect through HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast and a regular aux port.
The Nebule Prizm II Pro’s launch date and price tag are yet to be determined.
